MANKATO — With unusually low, drought-drive river levels for the past year or more, the recent rise in rivers is more noticeable. But there has been only some very minor flooding issues and rivers are crested or near cresting and will begin to fall.
"It's been very minor here. Some river bottom areas have some water backing up, but that's about it," said Joe Stadheim, New Ulm city engineer.
At Henderson, which has often been largely cut off because of floods in recent years, there are no worries so far.
"We haven't even had minor flooding," said Lon Berberich, city administrator.
"The river doesn't affect us until the roads start closing and that's at 733 feet (above sea level), and we're not close to that."
In Mankato, officials temporarily closed the Land of Memories campground because of water from the Minnesota River creeping up into low-lying areas.
The trail from Highway 14 to the dog park at Kiwanis Park is also closed.
Both are expected to reopen early next week as waters recede.
While much of the last year and a half saw very low river levels, even in spring, there was significant flooding in the area in 2019 and 2020.
The rivers have reached or are near their crests this week.
The Minnesota River at Mankato crested Friday at about 18 feet. That's below the minor flood stage of 22 feet.
The Minnesota River at New Ulm crested at 802.4 on Thursday, 2 feet below the moderate flood stage. The major flood stage is 806 feet.
The Minnesota River at Henderson will crest Friday night or Saturday at 731 feet above sea level, a couple of feet below where roads entering the town start flooding.
The forecast through next weekend, while mostly cooler and cloudier, doesn't call for much in the way of rain.
Tuesday through Thursday has a 25% chance of rain, but other days through next weekend look dry.
