The car-size slabs of mud-caked ice chunks piled atop each other early last week on the Minnesota River, just past where the Blue Earth and Minnesota come together at Sibley Park.
The ice flow here and on other parts of the river created floating dams that quickly jumped the river level up several feet before starting to break up later in the week. But more chunks will come as the river ice breaks up and lets loose in the coming week or so.
Fortunately for those who live near the river, the ice damming is not as big of a concern as it had been. Natural ice dams can cause the water to back up and spill over low-lying banks. But when the ice jams up against a low bridge going over the river, it is held in place and causes more serious flooding as ice and water flow into it.
Most all low bridges have been replaced by higher ones, allowing the ice to flow clear.
The eagles are congregating near Sibley Park now, content I'm sure that the river is opening up, leaving them a fish buffet after having to spend the winter mostly scavenging on dead animals and hunting for rabbits and squirrels.
Rivers are exciting and dramatic in the spring as ice clears and water rises and rushes. They're at the same time formidable and scary. The power and potential for damage are obvious.
Especially this year, when the Minnesota is as high as it's ever been this time of year.
It's been harder for those of us who like to canoe or kayak to enjoy the river in recent years. The consistent high flows make it a bit intimidating for the average paddler. The more seasoned, however, aren't much worried about height or current speeds.
A pro paddler told a story of canoeing down the Minnesota during spring flooding. He was scolded by a deputy on a closed bridge as he pulled his canoe over the rail of the bridge and got on the bridge deck. "I told him it's the same river as always, just higher." He flipped the canoe over the downriver side of the bridge and paddled on.
Our Minnesota River, at the bottom of an overly deep valley carved out by torrential flows of melted glacier water, is different than many rivers that have lower bluffs running alongside. That means the deep ravines along Mankato and North Mankato, St. Peter and other river towns see more erosion as water runs down to the river.
It's a problem that will only get worse as the water flows have increased and the river continues to widen, chewing into its banks.
Deepening and widening of rivers is natural. But with more rain and as we funnel more water into it with drainage, we'll be forced to try to fight the erosion and hold back floodwaters — and move buildings farther away from the river.
The coming months are set up to potentially be a doozy for flooding, with saturated soils, high river levels and lots of snowmelt. If we get lucky and have a dry spring, it won't be too bad, but dry springs haven't been the norm in recent years.
If flooding does come, river towns will do what they can to hold the water back.
And despite all the pleas from officials for people to not come and gawk and create traffic problems, everyone will.
The wild and powerful river has an attraction, one that only increases when it's at its worst and doing its damage.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
