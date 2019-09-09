ST. PETER — River’s Edge Hospital CEO George Rohrich resigned last week, according to hospital officials.
Rohrich's last day will be Dec. 4.
A public meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital to map out a timeline to hire his replacement.
“We appreciate the skills and the approach that George has taken to develop an exceptional executive team and we applaud the accomplishments that have been made to position the hospital to where it is today,” Hospital Commission Chair Margie Nelsen said in a statement.
Rohrich joined River's Edge Hospital in 2013 and is credited with growing its services and culture emphasizing patients, according to hospital officials.
