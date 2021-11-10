MANKATO — River’s Edge Hospital plans to close its express clinic at Mankato’s hilltop Hy-Vee at the end of this year.
The St. Peter health care provider opened the express clinic in October 2020, providing care seven days a week, ranging from minor respiratory issues to ear infections to sports physicals. Its last day at the Hy-Vee will be Dec. 31, according to a release from River’s Edge.
The express clinic wasn’t reaching the break-even point on appointments, said River’s Edge CEO Paula Meskan on Wednesday, who described the closure as a business decision.
“At some point, as good stewards of the finances, you just say we’ve got to do something here,” she said.
She added that the express clinic came fairly close to the break-even point at times, but not close enough to keep operating it into 2022. When patient volumes came closest to River’s Edge’s goals, the types of appointments they sought weren’t bringing in the revenue needed.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help matters, as fewer shoppers were out and about for large stretches during the last year and a half. Part of the appeal with an express clinic within a grocery store is its convenience for people and families out shopping for groceries.
One encouraging takeaway, Meskan said, is the express clinic introduced more potential patients to River’s Edge services. The clinic was seeing about 400 or so new patients per quarter.
“We’re hopeful that those patients enjoyed their care and were pleased with their care and may choose to use other services we have, including urgent care and emergency care,” Meskan said. “That’s the silver lining we’re taking out of it.”
The express clinic operated within leased space from Hy-Vee. Mayo Clinic Health System previously operated an express clinic out of the space.
River’s Edge has been using providers on contract to run the clinic, with one provider at a time handling patient visits. With the express clinic closing, Meskan said a provider will switch over to work in urgent care in St. Peter.
