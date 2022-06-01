MANKATO — The Riverfront Drive demonstration project, which will pilot the proposed roadway design between Plum and Rock streets, is scheduled to begin Monday.
Setup for the demonstration project will take place Friday through Sunday.
Although the demonstration area will be temporarily closed during setup, parking on sides streets will remain open; sidewalks will be available; trucks will be able to cross Riverfront Drive at Rock Street for business and delivery access.
The road is expected to reopen Monday. Planters, delineators and pavement paint will mark potential sidewalk areas, parking and driving lanes.
The project provides an opportunity for the community to experience what traveling through the corridor would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.
The public is encouraged to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato. You can use the interactive comment map to explore the design, leave feedback directly on the map and view and respond to others' feedback.
To share ideas by phone, or if another format or translation is needed, contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. Written ideas may be given to customer service staff at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, or placed in the dropbox outside the building.
The demonstration project is anticipated to last through March 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.