MANKATO — Injury crashes are down, travel times are largely unchanged, the diversion of traffic to Second Street has been minimal, and affected property owners like it.
Monday night brought good news for people hoping for a transformation of Riverfront Drive through Mankato's Old Town. The proposed project earned mostly passing grades in a nine-month test of the repercussions of converting driving lanes into pedestrian amenities.
The report was persuasive enough that the City Council unanimously indicated engineers should begin preparing to make the changes permanent next year — with some minor adjustments. That means in about 13 months, a $7.5 million reconstruction of Riverfront Drive will break ground from Main Street to just past Madison Avenue with the most dramatic changes coming between Plum and Elm streets.
The apparent unanimity on the council isn't necessarily reflected in the broader community. The demonstration project, which kicked off last June, used pavement paint and plastic lane delineators to reflect the new alignment, including a center lane dedicated to left-turners and the added space being dedicated to a doubling of sidewalks and streetscaping.
The changes were not well-received by many people who drive on Riverfront. More online commenters expressed their preference, often vigorously, for the traditional four-lane design than did the number who applauded the new approach. Maintenance crews and emergency responders also expressed concerns.
A summary of the negative comments focused on problems people had merging, occasional traffic back-ups and congestion, and sometimes lengthy waits when entering Riverfront from side streets. Naysayers also felt that traffic was being diverted to other more residential streets and that the lane reduction would be more problematic if traffic grows in the future. Some saw too few pedestrians in Old Town to justify the change.
"No matter what you do here, someone will love it and someone won't," City Manager Susan Arntz told the council.
During in-person outreach, such as comment tables set up at Old Town businesses and events, public opinion was much more positive with more than two people giving a thumbs-up for each person unhappy with the change.
A potentially influential opinion was offered by the Old Town Association, made up of owners of commercial and industrial businesses in the historic district.
"We are very excited to share that the freight and retail businesses have come together in support of the future vision of Old Town as three lanes," according to a letter from the association drafted earlier this month and signed by both retailers and the leaders of Dotson Iron Castings and the Ardent Mills plant.
When the idea of reducing the number of lanes on one of downtown's busiest streets was first proposed, it seemed likely to prompt a split in the neighborhood. Industrial properties on the west side of Riverfront were mainly interested in maintaining a street that could efficiently handle large trucks. Their neighbors operating independent retail shops across the street in the historic Old Town business district were willing to trade road width for enhanced aesthetics and pedestrian amenities.
"It's phenomenal to be where we're at," Council President Mike Laven said, complimenting city staff and consulting engineering firm Bolton and Menk for a project design that could satisfy both. "Kudos to everybody."
Accomplishing that required some changes in the proposed design. Large bump-outs at the intersections are probably going to be dropped, along with center medians, which will make for more space for emergency vehicles and Public Works crews.
If the Minnesota Department of Transportation signs off, traffic signals will be added at Rock Street to join existing semaphores at Plum and Elm streets. And at Spring Street, the center median will go but a flashing-yellow crossing signal will overhang traffic lanes to make it extra obvious to drivers when pedestrians are crossing.
Among the measurable goals for the pilot project was a reduction in vehicle speeds by more than 3 mph without boosting travel times by more than 30 seconds through the area. Other goals included fewer crashes and fewer injury crashes. And the hope was that there would be no more than a 10% jump in vehicles moving from Riverfront to Second Street, which runs parallel to Riverfront and also serves as a route to the downtown.
The speed-reduction goal was essentially met with a decline in average speeds from 38 mph to 35. Travel times through the area actually improved a bit in the morning rush hour — 1 minute and 17 seconds before the pilot project and 1 minute, 14 seconds after. The afternoon travel times were worse, jumping by 11 seconds to 1 minute, 25 seconds.
The pre-pilot-project goal was that traffic on Second Street wouldn't increase by more than 30%, and the jump was actually only 1%. But traffic on Riverfront fell by nearly 9% from the April measurements to those in September, so many drivers have shifted to streets other than Second.
The impact of the changes on vehicle crashes was somewhat similar to when a roundabout replaces a traditional intersection, according to Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. The number of crashes went up but the severity was reduced. The Old Town area averaged two to four crashes a year in recent years, a number that increased to five in just less than a half-year last summer and fall.
But while a third of crashes in the old design resulted in injuries, there were no injury crashes during the demonstration project — just rear-end collisions that were limited to property damage.
Although council members asked for more information on some of the metrics, all seven indicated their comfort with moving ahead with the Old Town transformation. They also agreed that the demonstration project, with refreshed lines where paint has faded and clearer warnings about the need to merge, should remain in place until Riverfront shuts down for construction in April of 2024. The project is expected to conclude in October of next year.
More opportunities for public input will be provided when specific designs are drawn up in the months ahead.
