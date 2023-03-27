MANKATO — The $7.5 million reconstruction of Riverfront Drive continues to be on pace to break ground a year from now. But the entire segment — nearly three-quarters of a mile in length — won't necessarily be shuttered throughout the spring, summer and early autumn of 2024.
Riverfront is both a major route to downtown Mankato and the valley's primary westside-to-northside connection, so its complete reconstruction is destined to be disruptive. Public Works staff, however, are looking at doing the project in phases to ease the detours and help ensure access to businesses on the west side of Riverfront.
One possibility is breaking the work into three segments — Main to Elm Street, Elm to Madison Avenue and Madison to Lafayette Street, although upcoming discussions with Old Town business owners could alter the plans.
"A big part of that is engaging with the property owners," said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Although a phased approach will likely drive up construction costs, it could allow semi trucks to reach industrial properties without having to follow detours through a residential area.
"We can separate heavy freight traffic from passenger cars," McCarty said.
Specific detour routes will be decided after a decision is made on how the project will be phased.
The project, which was necessitated by aging pavement and utilities, has been in discussion for six years. Changes planned for the segment between Plum and Elm streets in the Old Town business district have produced the most excitement and the most controversy — particularly the "road diet" reducing the number of lanes to make more room for sidewalks and other pedestrian upgrades.
The changes were dramatic enough to prompt a demonstration project, which kicked off last June and continued through the winter.
Using pavement paint and plastic lane delineators, the changes in lanes and pedestrian space were portrayed for drivers and Old Town shoppers even as data was collected about traffic impacts. Some council members and City Manager Susan Arntz continue to emphasize that they won't officially approve a final design until later, but no one on the council has called for returning to the four-lane design.
The pilot project has already resulted in changes to the initial plans, though. The large bump-outs at the intersections have been eliminated after they proved problematic for emergency vehicles and for Public Works crews attempting to remove snow and repair potholes.
The council on Monday night was also presented with requested data on whether the lane reduction on Riverfront prompted more crashes on alternate routes to downtown. Staff looked at the average number of crashes on Second Street, Broad Street and Fourth Street between Main Street and Madison Avenue. From June to December, there were 12 combined crashes on those streets last year compared to an average of 8.4 during the same months in the years prior to the demonstration project.
Increased traffic may have been the cause, but the sample size was so small there is no way to know for certain, McCarty said.
Council members also sought details on the potential amenities along the expanded sidewalk areas. McCarty provided some images Monday night showing how the new 15-foot sidewalks might appear and the smaller-scale sidewalk dining that would fit in the space. He said public input will also be sought on whether design themes should be added to the enhanced sidewalk area that would be unique to Old Town. And he said power conduits will be included with the utility work to allow for potential future Christmas lights or other decorative lighting.
Staff also responded to council concerns about the demonstration project, which will remain in place — with improvements — until the permanent changes are constructed in 2024.
In the merging area near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, plans have been created to lengthen the zone and add more pavement arrows and signs to remind drivers in the right lane that they have to make a choice — either get in the turn lane to Plum Street or merge left into the Riverfront Drive through lane.
The pavement paint used in the pilot project, which has faded to near invisibility in places, will be refreshed this spring as well.
Council members Kevin Mettler and Jessica Hatanpa each wondered about some public relations related to the painted blue dots and colorful artistic lines. Those were just a temporary visual cue to show where future bumpouts and expanded sidewalks might be built. They were never part of the permanent changes planned for Old Town but have been a source of ridicule for opponents of the project.
"Can you just get rid of that?" Hatanpa asked, suggesting that at a minimum the colorful paint be allowed to fade into oblivion. "How about you just don't repaint them?"
Mettler pointed to a preliminary design included in the council packet — a simple, mostly black-and-white drawing showing two driving lanes, a center turn lane, a line of parking spots and not a single bumpout or blue dot or plastic delineator.
"How can we get that design out there (in front of the public)?" Mettler asked.
City Manager Susan Arntz advised against the idea, saying it would leave the public with the impression that the final design would look precisely like that. The council, which has discussed the project only in work sessions without formally approving the project, could even decide to revert back to Riverfront's four-lane design.
"I'd be hesitant to use this as a design because you haven't decided yet," Arntz said.
