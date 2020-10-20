MANKATO — After completing its major hospital expansion in St. Peter earlier this year, River's Edge now has a new clinic in Mankato.
The health care provider launched an express clinic Tuesday in Mankato's hilltop Hy-Vee. The location is near the store's pharmacy in what used to be an express clinic operated by Mayo Clinic Health System.
River's Edge plans to provide care for minor illnesses and injuries on a walk-in basis in the Hy-Vee location, said Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden.
“This is our first clinic in Mankato,” she said. “We’re very excited to be able to branch out and provide care in the Mankato area."
She named sinus and ear infections and pink eye among the illnesses people could receive care for in the express clinic. Patients could then choose to fill any needed prescriptions next door at Hy-Vee's pharmacy.
As for COVID-19, Holden said Hy-Vee is a great match because the store offers drive-thru testing at its pharmacy.
"We really encourage people to use that service at Hy-Vee to go through the drive-thru and get that test," she said. "It’s a great way for people to get the test; it’s convenient.”
Patients who come to the express clinic with more serious problems would be sent to an emergency room or referred elsewhere for more care. The idea of an express clinic is to treat minor illnesses quicker without the need for a patient to wait to see their primary care provider — patients could be treated by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant instead.
Hy-Vee and River's Edge have been working together on the express clinic since about April. Having it available so soon after Minnesota entered cold and flu season wasn't necessarily deliberate, but Holden called it "good timing."
Like many express clinics, the new one in Hy-Vee will have extended hours compared to traditional clinics. Weekday hours will be 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., while Saturday-Sunday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
River's Edge also continues to operate its urgent care in its St. Peter hospital entrance every day as well.
The express clinic is the latest new health care facility to open in south-central Minnesota in recent months. Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic held an open house for its new Lake Crystal clinic last week.
The clinic in Lake Crystal actually first opened to patients in early August. It's now fully up and running with a doctor, nurse practitioner and certified medical assistant on site, said Dona Rehome, Madelia Hospital and Clinic's marketing director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.