ST. PETER — After four years of planning plus construction, multiple project phases and $33.8 million in funding, River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic finished its major expansion and renovation project this summer.
Construction officially began in May 2018. Planning, however, dated back as far as 2016.
The 31,700-square-feet expansion includes two new patient wings with more capacity, emergency and urgent care departments, inpatient physical therapy space, a cafe and a new main entrance.
Another 35,500 square feet were renovated for surgery, therapy, pharmacy and laboratory space. Although it was bittersweet having to say goodbye to the friendly construction crews after two years, said Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden, staff enjoyed settling into their new departments as phases finished.
“There’s no farewell party,” she said while giving a tour Tuesday. “That part of it was difficult, but it definitely feels good to be done and not have to navigate around all of that.”
There’s no grand opening planned yet either because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain phases finished about 15 months ago anyway, but July was when the final touches were completed.
A rural development loan from the United States Department of Agriculture helped fund the project. River’s Edge Hospital Commission Chairperson John Lammert called the completed project a “bright, new chapter for health care in St. Peter” in a release announcing the end.
“The upgrade in its facilities will enhance the quality of care that patients receive at the hospital,” he said.
River’s Edge originally opened in 2004 with 17 patient rooms. As the facility expanded its surgical services in partnership with the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic, space constraints became evident.
“It was growing pains,” Holden said. “We were full and we did not have the ability to take patients who were coming to the emergency department and needed to be admitted. We didn’t have room for them, and we do now.”
The hospital now has 25 patient rooms. It also went from two to four operating rooms among other expansions.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit just as the hospital’s construction plans entered the final stretch. Construction still finished on time with adjustments made to convert trauma bays into negative pressure rooms to treat suspected COVID patients — the hospital now has three such rooms.
Other perks to the new layout include inpatient physical and occupational therapy space near patient rooms so they don’t have to cross campus for therapy after surgery. Just like the four new outpatient infusion therapy stations, the physical and occupational therapy department has big windows by design to allow for plenty of sunlight and views for patients.
A cafe with dining space on site is also a far cry from the old days when the hospital had meals delivered from nearby Benedictine Living Community. Visitor restrictions due to the pandemic mean it could be a while still before the space is used to its full potential.
An event marking the end of construction will likely happen once it’s safer to do so — open houses were held when phases finished. Holden thanked patients and staff for their patience throughout construction, adding that finishing such a big project is an exciting step for the facility.
“We’re excited that this project has allowed us to grow and potentially offer some services that will further benefit the community,” she said.
