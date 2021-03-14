ST. PETER — In mid-March of 2020, River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter set up a command center and staff lost no time in preparing for the coronavirus.
“We had daily meetings. We planned for a reduction in staffing. We prepared for patients that may come in,” said Paula Meskan.
At the time Meskan was chief nursing officer. That role changed in September when the CEO, who’d been on board since March, resigned and Meskan was named acting CEO. Recently Meskan was officially named CEO.
She said a goal early on was to keep staff informed of what was happening.
“It was important to be transparent with staff,” she said. “Our mantra is: ‘You’ll know everything when we do.’ We used emails, the employee Facebook page to be able to share information with employees who weren’t working here at the time.”
Meskan told senior staff to prepare for the possibility of up to 20% of staff being gone. “Luckily that never happened.”
Staff also brought in temporary air handlers to increase from four to 13 the number of negative air-flow rooms that could be used for COVID patients.
“We opened a day care at no cost to employees. We didn’t want staff to be stressed if their day care closed,” Meskan said.
The hospital saw COVID patients, but levels were never as high as some had predicted.
“Our Emergency Department had patients who were symptomatic, some were more serious than others. Many we were able to send home. We transferred some out. We had about a dozen (COVID patients) admitted over the past year.
“Thankfully, it was less than projected. I think the county, citizens did a good job. There was a lot of compliance to not spread COVID. It takes a village for sure.”
While the patient loads weren’t high, River’s Edge was financially hit more than some other hospitals.
“One of the biggest impacts to us was the executive order to pause elective surgery. That’s a lot of our business, so that was tough for us,” Meskan said.
“We went from 70 to 80 surgeries a month down to about five. It was a hard hit; 90 to 95% of our business is surgeries.”
