River’s Edge parts with hospital’s CEO
ST. PETER — The River’s Edge Hospital Commission released hospital CEO Joseph Stratton from his contract Friday, about six months after he stepped into the role.
The decision came after a recommendation from St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke following Stratton’s six-month review, according to a press release.
Stratton’s two-year contract with River’s Edge included a provision allowing either party to terminate his employment “with or without cause or reason or without prior notice.”
The former CEO will receive a three-month severance since he was released within the first year of his employment. He took over the role on March 2.
The hospital commission and St. Peter City Council will begin the search for a new CEO. Chief Nursing Officer Paula Meskan will serve as interim CEO, according to the release.
