MANKATO — A section of Riverfront Drive will close for about two hours Thursday morning while horseback riders use the street.
The group’s annual Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride honors the 38 men executed in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862.
The horseback riders will leave about 9 a.m. from Land of Memories Park. They will travel down 300 Amos Owen Lane to Highway 169. After crossing the highway’s southbound lanes, they will continue to the first exit onto the northbound lane of Riverfront Drive.
When the riders arrive at the monument site in Reconciliation Park, 100 N. Riverfront Drive, the street’s northbound and southbound lanes between Main and Plum streets will be closed for about two hours.
For more information, call 387-8516.
