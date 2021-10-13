The Free Press
Traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal Friday and Saturday during Mankato Marathon events. Some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic in some areas will be redirected.
Road closures
2 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday — Poplar Street, from its intersection with A Street to Sibley Parkway.
3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — Front Street from its intersection with Marshall Street to Cherry Street.
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — Stoltzman Road from its intersection with West Pleasant Street to Van Brunt Street).
7-9 a.m. Saturday — Blue Earth Street/West Pleasant Street from intersections with Winona Street to Stoltzman Road; Park Lane from its intersection with Woodland Avenue to Sibley Street; Woodland Avenue from its intersection with Fifth Street to Sibley Street; and Sibley Parkway from its intersection with Rogers Street to Mound Avenue.
8:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Saturday — Stoltzman Road from its intersection with Highway 90 to 200th Street.
Traffic delays
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday — Sibley Parkway from its intersection with Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, and through the park.
7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday — Riverfront Drive at Sibley Street and Carney Avenue.
7:30-10 a.m. Saturday — Poplar Street and Sibley Parkway.
7:45-9:30 a.m. Saturday — Carney Avenue at Moreland Avenue; Baker Avenue and Oak Knoll Boulevard.
8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday — Ridgewood Avenue and Baker Avenue; Ridgewood Avenue and Sunset Boulevard; Highway 90 and Indian Lake Road; trail crossing at Indian Lake Road and Highway 66; Stoltzman Road from Highway 90 to West Pleasant Street at trail crossings.
