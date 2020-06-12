MANKATO — Temporary road closures begin next week on some of Mankato's busiest streets.

A detour for Pohl Road and Stadium Road traffic begins 7 a.m. Monday and will be in place until mid-August during the construction of a roundabout.

A section of South Riverfront Drive between Carney and Woodland avenues will close to traffic 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed throughout the day during a sanitary sewer construction project.

