MANKATO — Temporary road closures begin next week on some of Mankato's busiest streets.
A detour for Pohl Road and Stadium Road traffic begins 7 a.m. Monday and will be in place until mid-August during the construction of a roundabout.
A section of South Riverfront Drive between Carney and Woodland avenues will close to traffic 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed throughout the day during a sanitary sewer construction project.
