Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.