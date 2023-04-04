MADELIA — A resurfacing project on Highway 15/60 near Madelia resumes Monday when eastbound lanes will be temporarily converted for use by two-way traffic.
Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing a 7-mile-long segment of Highway 15/60 from a road interchange south of Madelia to the road interchange north of the city.
The project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting
The project, now in its second year, is slated to be completed by mid-October. Construction this year includes resurfacing the westbound lanes, lighting, drainage repairs, guardrail updates and the rehabilitation of several bridges.
Detour maps and more information are available on MnDOT's website.
Work on the eastbound lanes of Highway 15/60 was completed in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.