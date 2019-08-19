ST. PETER — The northbound right lane of Highway 169 in St. Peter from Broadway to Union Street will be closed for maintenance work next week from Tuesday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Aug. 29, weather permitting.
In addition to the right lane closure, city side streets will be closed off as the operation moves from south to north and driveway access will experience short-term (one to two hours) closures after the maintenance operation goes through.
The maintenance work consists of micro-surfacing with asphalt and small rock to extend the life of the pavement and provide a smoother ride until the Minnesota Department of Transportation can resurface Highway 169 in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.