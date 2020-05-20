GOOD THUNDER — Motorists may encounter closures on some roads in southwestern Blue Earth County roads when reconstruction projects begin Tuesday.
A section of County Road 1 in Good Thunder will be closed until late August while crews complete water main, sidewalk and pavement projects.
Traffic will be detoured via County Road 1, County Road 18, Highway 30, County Road 39 and County Road 10.
This project includes water main and services, storm sewer and culverts, subsurface drainage systems, concrete curb & gutter, sidewalks and bituminous pavement.
A section of County Road 10 in the Vernon Center area will be closed to traffic until fall while crews complete a 6-mile project to soften the road's vertical curves and to widen shoulders.
Thru-traffic will be detoured via Highway 169, County Road 142, County Road 18 and County Road 1.
For more information, call Blue Earth County Highway Department at 304-4025.
