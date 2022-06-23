MANKATO — A section of Blue Earth County Road 12 will close during the first phase of a construction project slated to begin Monday on the northeast edge of Mankato.
During the weeks-long closure of the section between Blue Earth County Road 26 East and Blue Earth County Road 2, thru-traffic on Blue Earth County Road 12 will be detoured via Blue Earth County Road 26, Blue Earth County Road 27 and Blue Earth County Road 2.
The project is being split into two phases to provide continuous paved access to the Mankato Airport. Phase 1 will close Blue Earth County Road 12 from Airport Drive to Blue Earth County Road 2, including the Airport Drive intersection. Motorists will access the airport from Blue Earth County Road 12 to the south using Airport Lane into the airport. Drivers should expect Phase 1 to be closed until mid-August.
This 2.4-mile project includes widening shoulders, replacing centerline and drainage pipes within the right of way, pavement and gravel base work.
Residents and landowners with concerns about the project may contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department.
