MANKATO — Motorists traveling on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore may encounter lane restrictions and delays during a resurfacing project slated to begin April 25.
A nine-mile section of the highway between Faribault County Road 52 near Blue Earth and the northern city limits of Elmore will be resurfaced.
The project, which should be complete in mid-June, includes repaving, culvert repairs, adding centerline and edge line rumble strips, and the installation of lighting at three county road intersections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.