MADELIA — Motorists using Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The following traffic changes are slated:
• Traffic will switch from two-way in the eastbound lanes to single lane on both eastbound and westbound Highway 60.
• The westbound Highway 60 ramps at Highway 3 and Highway 9 will be re-opened.
• The westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp at the north interchange will re-open.
The ramps at the south interchange of Highway 15/60 will remain closed until early September; with no access to or from westbound Highway 60. The Highway 3 bridge will remain closed until mid-September.
Motorists are advised that paving on Highway 15 between Martin County Road 54 to the south interchange of Highway 15/60 near Madelia has begun. The project will result in lane and ramp closures along with brief traffic delays.
MnDOT is resurfacing a seven-mile road section from the Highway 15/60 interchange south of Madelia to the Highway 15/60 interchange north of Madelia. This is the second year of a two-year project expected to be complete in mid-October.
