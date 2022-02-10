MANKATO — For Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Tuesday could solidify which voters will be deciding whether he's reelected and could begin to determine who his potential opponent might be.
For some rural state lawmakers, Tuesday is when they'll learn whether they need to pack up and move to a new home to avoid facing off against one of their colleagues.
And for cities like Mankato, which have city council ward maps to redraw, Tuesday is just when the starter pistol goes off.
"We're in the waiting mode for the next four or five days," City Manager Susan Arntz said.
Tuesday is the date the Minnesota Judiciary is to release its new congressional and legislative maps.
Recognizing that the Minnesota Legislature and governor almost always fail to agree on the politically charged process of redistricting, state Supreme Court Justice Lorie Gildea assigned the task to a five-judge panel in June of last year, giving the Legislature and governor until Feb. 15 to reach agreement.
The new maps will be substantially different than the ones in place for the past decade because 2020 census data showed that Minnesota's population growth continues to be focused on the Twin Cities metro area and on regional centers such as Mankato. Small towns and rural areas generally saw, as they have for decades, stagnant or declining populations.
From 2010 to 2020, outstate congressional districts barely grew in population while districts in the Twin Cities metro area all saw the number of constituents jump by roughly 10%. After redistricting, each of Minnesota's eight congressional districts will need to have about 713,300 people. Currently, the most rural districts range from roughly 674,000 to 691,000. The more urban districts have between 726,000 and 736,000 residents, so they will need to shed 13,000 to 23,000.
Hagedorn's current district, which stretches along southern Minnesota from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border, now has 690,726 residents — short by nearly 23,000.
The same process — shifting boundaries to boost populations — will be required on a smaller scale in most rural legislative districts and in Mankato council wards that didn't grow as quickly as others.
At both the statewide and the local levels, the first step was giving the public a chance to make suggestions.
The judicial panel, headed by Court of Appeals Justice Louise Bjorkman, held public hearings in the fall across the state and drew dozens of comments. The southern Minnesota sessions, held in Worthington and Rochester, prompted a lot of focus and mixed advice on Hagedorn's 1st Congressional District.
Molly Byron, of rural Waseca, traveled to the Worthington hearing to ask the judges to draw new district maps without consideration of the political ramifications or whether the new lines would put two incumbent politicians in the same district.
"We must avoid districts from being drawn using home addresses of the incumbents or candidates for public office, and we must prevent maps from being drawn in a way that gives an advantage or disadvantage to any political party or candidate," Byron said.
Ethan Sykes, of Eagle Lake, on the other hand, asked the judges to consciously consider the political impact of the redrawn 1st District — suggesting it's better for democracy if they ensure it remains closely divided between the two major political parties.
Others made specific proposals for changing the district. While none of the testifiers indicated partisan motivations, they made suggestions that would tilt the district more toward Republicans or more toward Democrats.
Some advised the panel to add southwestern Minnesota counties to the 1st District to boost its population, mentioning Pipestone, Murray and Cottonwood, along with Wabasha County in the southeast. All of those counties were solidly Republican in recent elections.
Others suggested putting southwestern Minnesota counties into the 7th Congressional District, which stretches along the western edge of Minnesota to the Canadian border. They preferred growing the 1st District toward the southern metro area, including shifting Goodhue County and liberal Northfield, currently in the 2nd District, into the 1st.
The first suggestion would boost the prospects of reelection for Hagedorn, a Republican running for a third term. The second would give a Democratic opponent a better shot at unseating him.
Where the lines fall could also leave prospective Democratic opponents against Hagedorn outside the district, forcing them to either quickly move their home or abandon plans to run. And an analysis of the political makeup of the district could encourage or discourage potential candidates.
The new maps will prompt similar considerations for people thinking about legislative runs. And once the boundaries of rural legislative districts expand to bring in more population, some of the Republican lawmakers who dominate rural Minnesota House and Senate districts could find themselves running for the same seat as a fellow Republican incumbent.
That will force those lawmakers to decide between retirement or facing off against a GOP colleague in a primary election.
The judicial panel rarely responded to any of the comments made at the public hearings and has offered no hints of what will be coming next week — just gratitude that average citizens showed up.
"We are heartened, truly heartened by the civic engagement we've witnessed ...," Bjorkman said at the conclusion of the Worthington event.
Similar public engagement on municipal redistricting has been completed in Mankato, where four sessions prompted "very good public attendance," Arntz said.
A couple of proposed ward maps have been submitted by the public, and the City Council will be discussing how the lines should be shifted at a Feb. 28 council work session.
Receiving the judicial panel's congressional and legislative maps is the first step because the goal will be to avoid creating municipal wards and voting precincts that don't align with congressional or legislative boundaries.
The plan is to have the new council wards finalized March 14, although the final deadline is March 29 if council members need more time to reach consensus.
Ideally, each of the five wards would include 8,898 residents in a compact and easily defined portion of the city with major roads as boundary lines. And the lines would be drawn to avoid dividing neighborhoods or other "communities of interest."
The decisions might have personal ramifications for existing council members, too. For instance, Council member Dennis Dieken lives on the southern edge of fast-growing Ward 2, which will need to see its boundaries shrink to drop its population by about 1,335 people. If that's done by moving the southern boundary of Ward 2 northward, Dieken's Belleview Avenue home could end up in the same ward as another incumbent such as Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley or Karen Foreman.
None of the wards will be untouched, according to Arntz.
"We have to rebalance all of them," she said. "... We'll probably have small to big adjustments in all five."
Blue Earth County commissioners also will be seeing major shifts in their districts because virtually all of the county's growth occurred in the Mankato and Eagle Lake areas.
County officials will be looking to match Mankato ward and precinct boundaries when they establish new county commissioner districts, something that needs to be accomplished by April 26. So, just as the city has been waiting for congressional and legislative maps to be finished, the county is waiting for the city's.
Arntz, speaking during a Mankato-Blue Earth County Intergovernmental Committee meeting Thursday, promised to let County Administrator Bob Meyer know what direction the council is leaning as soon as possible.
All of that work needs to stay on schedule because candidates — from Mankato City Council to U.S. House of Representatives — must file for a particular office by 5 p.m. May 31.
The timeframe is tighter than usual because completion of the census was delayed by the pandemic, but Meyer said technological innovations will allow the maps to be completed promptly once local jurisdictions are finally allowed to start.
"Fortunately we're sharing the same software, and that software has made these adjustments so much easier to analyze," he said.
