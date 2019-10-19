The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are falling and the “road closed” signs are coming down.
The last of Mankato’s road closures disappeared Friday. Highway 99 east of St. Peter was largely finished as of this week. And Blue Earth County Road 1 (formerly Highway 66) is within a few weeks of reopening to traffic, as is the Highway 14 bridge over the Minnesota River in New Ulm.
While there was plenty of rain during the construction season, the summer offered numerous stretches of dry weather where crews could catch up on their grading, excavating and paving. Southern Minnesota has also avoided the early onset of winter that has plagued Montana, the Dakotas and northwestern Minnesota.
“Even with a little bit of water here and there, contractors were able to knock things off in a timely manner,” said Mankato Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Cherry and Poplar
Cherry Street in downtown Mankato, sections of which had been closed since spring, reopened to traffic at the beginning of the month.
Because the project was so disruptive to a major downtown street, the construction contract included incentives for early completion. The result was a reopening of the road a couple of weeks in advance of the Oct. 17 target.
“It seems to be a relatively successful tool that we’ll look at using on other high-impact projects,” McCarty said of the early-completion bonus.
With lane striping completed this week, the only remaining items on the to-do list are moving the transit hub back to Cherry Street and getting traffic signals fully operational at three Cherry Street intersections.
The downtown transit hub — the primary stop for buses in the city center — was temporarily shifted to Second Street during construction. It will return to its permanent location at Cherry and Front streets starting Wednesday morning.
The traffic-light work will take a bit longer.
A flashing yellow arrow is being added to the semaphore on Riverfront Drive, meaning southbound drivers on Riverfront will be able to turn left onto Cherry Street when a gap in oncoming traffic occurs — at least during lower-traffic times of the day.
Two new semaphores were added at Cherry’s intersections with Second and Broad streets as part of the $4.3 million reconstruction project. Those intersections are currently operating as four-way stops, with the semaphores set to blink red in all four directions.
The new signal system includes cameras that detect when vehicles are waiting at Cherry’s cross-streets, and the semaphores will be tied into the city’s central traffic signal-control system.
When operational, the new semaphores will allow Cherry Street traffic to flow when no vehicles or pedestrians are waiting to cross the street. And, by being connected to the computerized system, the lights can be timed to maximize the consecutive green lights drivers will see when driving the speed limit.
“We’re hoping within the next two weeks,” McCarty said, although adjustments will almost certainly be required once the lights are operating. “That stuff is a little bit trial-and-error ... . You’re dealing with people and how they react. It’ll probably take us a couple of months to get to something that’s more seamless.”
The “road closed” signs came down Friday on Poplar Street, which has been under construction much of the summer and into autumn.
The section being reconstructed runs from Riverfront Drive (across from the YMCA) to Sibley Parkway, and deep excavation was required to replace a large sewage pipe that carries waste from west Mankato, Skyline and the LeHillier area of South Bend Township.
“We had to deal with a lot of groundwater due to the proximity to the river and the river being high,” he said.
County Roads 1 and 14
Blue Earth County Road 1 — the site of one of the largest road reconstruction projects in the area in recent years — is approaching the point where it will reopen to traffic. And County Road 1 drivers shouldn’t see another detour for the following 18 months.
Still known by many as state Highway 66, County Road 1 has been closed from the Mankato city limits, past Mount Kato, and to County Road 90. The scenic route is seeing its curves eased, steep banks stabilized and drainage improved. And most of that massive amount of work is complete.
“County Road 1 is coming along nicely,” Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said, adding that the curb, gutter and other concrete work is wrapping up. “We would anticipate they should begin paving next week.”
After that, final grading of slopes will occur, along with establishing turf on the bare dirt. And then the road should be available once again to detour-weary drivers.
“I certainly think we’re on track to get that road open to traffic on the project schedule, hopefully early November or so,” Thilges said.
The multi-year project began after the state turned over ownership of Highway 66 to the county, providing $20 million in “turnback funds” to the county to finance needed upgrades.
While it’s been a lengthy project, the reasons for that are as obvious as the hilly, forested, winding nature of the road. The features that make County Road 1 a favorite for drivers and cyclists looking for a picturesque tour of the countryside also make for a challenging construction site.
“The topography makes it very difficult to get the trucks in and out and have a high level of productivity for the contractor,” Thilges said.
When the road opens to traffic next month, it should stay open until the spring of 2021 — although drivers will encounter a couple of stretches of gravel south of County Road 90.
Those areas required some time-consuming work to improve the quality of soils used in the roadbed. Delays in obtaining permits from state and federal regulators in an area where the road is adjacent to the Le Sueur River have prevented some of that soil work from even starting.
Compressing the soils in that section, which takes nine to 12 months, can’t start until the permits are finalized, Thilges said. The end result is that paving of those last sections will probably have to wait until 2021.
When the 2021 paving project commences, a detour will be required. But, starting next month and until the onset of the 2021 construction season, County Road 1 will be available for use from Mankato to Good Thunder and beyond.
The other remaining project on Thilges’ 2019 construction agenda is the $3.9 million County Road 14 reconstruction south of Pemberton and east of Mapleton.
Pavement is in place on the 5.5-mile project — which reconstructed the highway down to the roadbed — lane striping is wrapping up, and turf and signs should be in place soon.
Thilges expects County Road 14 to open in the next week or two.
There was one other significant county project this year — the construction of a roundabout at Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive on Mankato’s east side — but that was completed on Sept. 13.
“Several folks have either called or emailed, complimenting the project and happy with the results,” Thilges said.
State highways
Two sections of Highway 99 have been under construction this summer — the segment between St. Peter and Le Center and the portion between Highways 13 and 21 east of Le Center.
Those sections were expected to be all-but finished Friday, said Rebecca Arndt, public affairs coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The $8.2 million project included new pavement, additional turn lanes, improved intersection lighting, new guardrails, culvert replacements, sidewalk/trail improvements in Cleveland and paving of a park-and-ride lot near Highway 13.
Nearing completion is the marathon $35 million Gateway New Ulm project, which includes a new (already open) interchange of Highways 14 and 15, raising the highways above the 100-year flood stage, a roundabout at New Ulm’s Highway 14/Front Street intersection, a new trail and three new bridges.
Persistent high water levels in the Minnesota River caused delays in the work on the bridge spanning the river, but crews completed paving the bridge deck this week, Arndt said. Railings along the bridge, some to be made of concrete, still need to be completed as falling temperatures make concrete work more difficult.
Barring the arrival of full-scale winter in the next few weeks, the project should be completed — other than some minor finishing touches that can be done next spring — and the road opened to traffic late this fall.
“That’s the goal,” she said. “The answer will be very weather-dependent.”
MnDOT, along with city and county crews, will continue to tackle smaller projects in the final weeks before fall transitions to winter. Culvert repairs on Highway 169 near Seven Mile Creek County Park could start as soon as Tuesday, bringing lane closures expected to last a week for northbound traffic and two weeks for southbound drivers.
Better news is coming for drivers on Highway 169 south of Mankato. Lanes that have been closed for installation of a median barrier between northbound and southbound traffic should be lifted in the next week or so on the Mankato end of the project, Arndt said.
The median barriers, which will reduce the likelihood of head-on collisions, are being installed all the way to Lake Crystal, and lane restrictions will continue on other portions of the construction zone.
“That project is going to go into November,” she said.
