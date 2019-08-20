MANKATO — A man was assaulted, threatened with a military-style rifle, forced into a car, taken to an ATM and forced to withdraw money last week in Mankato, according to charges filed Tuesday against one of the suspects.
Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, turned himself in Monday in connection with the Aug. 14 robbery that started in the 200 block of Briargate Road.
Miller was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of robbery and kidnapping.
According to the court complaint:
A man told police three young men approached him at 5 a.m. while he was at a bus stop and repeatedly asked for money. One or two more men arrived and one pointed an AR-15 rifle without a magazine at him. The other men punched him in the face and pushed him into a car.
The robbers, who were wearing hoodies, took his Apple Watch, drove him to an ATM on Warren Street and demanded he take out money.
He withdrew $100 and gave it to one of the abductors. The robber demanded another $200. The robbers left when the ATM would not permit that withdrawal.
The victim was taken to the hospital with facial injuries, including cuts and scrapes and blood coming from his ear and mouth.
Police reviewed surveillance video, which corroborated the victim's account.
The surveillance video was used to identify Zhial James Neal as a suspect and the victim identified Neal from a photo lineup as the robber who went with him to the ATM.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety released a surveillance image of a second unidentified suspect Monday morning. Miller turned himself in Monday evening. He admitted he was present during the robbery but denied taking part.
Police are still looking for Neal and the three or four still unidentified suspects.
