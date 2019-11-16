MANKATO — A suspect was arrested Saturday in the Friday night robbery of a Mankato gas station.
A man robbed the Casey's station on Riverfront Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Daniel David Schultz, 24, of Mankato, was later identified as the suspect, the Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Saturday night.
Schultz is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor assault.
The arrest came hours after authorities released surveillance photos and asked for the public's help identifying the robber, who fled on foot.
Officers from multiple agencies and a State Patrol helicopter searched the area but did not find a suspect Friday night.
The news release issued Saturday thanked the public for providing tips in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.