MANKATO — Two acquaintances told authorities they were waiting nearby while an Eagle Lake man apparently robbed a Mankato gas station, according to charges filed Monday.
Daniel David Schultz, 24, is charged with felony counts of robbery in Blue Earth County District Court in connection with a robbery Friday night at the Casey's gas station on North Riverfront Drive.
Two women called police and identified Schultz after they saw surveillance images of the robber in media reports, the charges said.
According to the court complaint:
A man wearing a black scarf to conceal his face demanded the store cashier give him all her money. The cashier said the robber held his hands in a manner that implied he had a gun. The robber ran away with about $200.
Authorities searched the area but could not find the robber. The next morning police released images of the suspect taken from surveillance video.
Two women called police Saturday and said they were near the gas station Friday night and now realized Schultz had robbed the station.
The women said they drove Schultz to nearby Tourtellotte Park and waited there for about 15 minutes while he walked away toward Casey's.
One woman said Schultz just said he was going to meet someone. The other woman said she believes Schultz is a methamphetamine user and she presumed he was meeting someone to buy drugs.
Both women said Schultz acted normally when he returned to the vehicle. One woman said she thought it was unusual Schultz came back wrapped in a black scarf.
Both women said they were certain it was Schultz when they saw the robbery surveillance photos.
After he was located and arrested Saturday, Schultz denied he was the robber. He said he was with a man playing video games at the time of the robbery. But the man Schultz identified told police he was not with Schultz.
