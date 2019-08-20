MANKATO — One of the suspects in a robbery and assault at a Mankato bus stop last week has turned himself in.
Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, was booked into jail Monday night in connection with the Aug. 14 robbery in the 200 block of Briargate Road. The Mankato Department of Public Safety released photos of Miller Monday morning and he was identified soon thereafter.
Another suspect has been identified as Zhial James Neal and police are still seeking the public's help locating him. Three other people who were involved have not been identified.
The robbers took an Apple watch and cash. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 507-507-387-8744.
