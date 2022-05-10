MANKATO — The Mankato Area Robotics Club (MARC), an independent VEX-U robotics competition team, finished seventh at the world championship in Dallas recently.
The team took 1st place at the St. Cloud Regional Qualifying Tournament in March, and were then ranked 11th in the world, qualifying for the World Championship.
The team was founded in 2020 by Mankato West grads Hunter Stevenson, Brandon Krueger and Leif Stout.
Their former high school coach, Mark Zenk, helped form the team to compete at the top level of VEX, VEX-U. Delayed for two years by COVID-19, the team began competing in 2022.
