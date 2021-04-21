MANKATO — Two teams from Mankato high schools earned honors in the Minnesota VEX Robotics State Championships last weekend.
The Your Ex Team 9457X from East High School finished second in the competition and received the Judges Award, given to a team “judges decide is deserving of special recognition.” Team members are Lauren Reuter, Kendyl Stueber, Grace Morgan, Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland.
The Dapper Droids Team 8110D from West High won the Design Award, which recognizes the process the team used to design their robot. Team members are Matthew Birkmaier, Riley Bruning, Andrew Kim and Jackson Kuiper.
The two teams qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, which will be held virtually next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.