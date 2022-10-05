The disappointing news for fall color lovers is it may not yet be the glorious fall we hope for in the Mankato area, but the good news is you can go out of town to see brilliant colors.
“This year isn’t going to be the stunner that I thought it would be,” said Val Cervenka, forest health program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Colors are good in the northwest part of the state, she said, including at Old Mill State Park in Argyle and Hays Lake State Park in Roseau. For the northeast part of the state, she recommends heading to Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. Colors are also good at Maplewood State Park in Pelican Rapids.
Leaves are also changing in the Mille Lacs area in central Minnesota. “A nice thing about Mille Lacs and some of the other parks too is they have a fire tower,” Cervenka said. “So visitors can climb the fire tower and get a great view of everything that is going on. You get to see color from high up.”
In general, she recommends visiting parks with a river or a lake, where you can get a long-distance vista that includes oranges, yellows, reds and greens.
In the southern half of the state, not much is happening yet, although spots of intense red, orange and yellow are surrounded by green leaves that haven’t yet turned. Southern Minnesota is showing only 10 to 25 percent color, Cervenka said.
“This is definitely the time to head north,” she said, “because there’s no guarantee how long those colors will last, especially if there is a heavy rain or a windstorm. All you need is a little wind and then the color is gone, and then it’s done.”
For a map showing where to find good fall color, go to the DNR’s fall color finder at mndnr.gov/fallcolor.
