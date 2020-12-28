MANKATO — The former post office building in downtown Mankato has been purchased by a development group led by Mike Zirbes of North Rock Real Estate in Rochester.
The sale price of the historic building hasn’t been disclosed.
The U.S. Postal Service put the two-story 1896 Kasota stone building at 401 South Second St. up for sale five years ago with a price tag of $1.6 million.
This fall the building was no longer being listed for sale online, but the buyer wasn’t known until recentl.
The Mankato post office building served as a federal courthouse and the base of the city’s postal services for more than a century. In recent years, though, most postal operations moved to a distribution center on the north end of town, leaving only a fraction of the downtown building still in use.
In 2015, the expectation was the sale and move might take only a year or so. That didn’t come to fruition. In the past years, other developers had made offers on the post office building but did not come to an agreement with the USPS. A smaller post office opened this year at 220 East Main St.
