MANKATO — Alison Zelms and the Rochester City Council have reached a contract agreement to have Mankato’s deputy city manager take over as Rochester city administrator on Jan. 21.
Last week, the council picked Zelms, who has held the No. 2 spot in Mankato’s municipal government for four years, over 58 other applicants. On Monday night, after Zelms agreed to a $190,000 annual salary, she was officially hired to replace Steve Rymer, who is moving to Oregon.
Zelms told the Mankato City Council she would continue to serve in her current role into January. Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz, whose first day as the top administrative official in Mankato’s municipal government was Nov. 30, said she will spend the coming weeks learning more about the city’s organizational structure before making a decision about filling the vacancy left by Zelms.
