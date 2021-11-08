The Free Press
SMITHS MILL — A 24-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he crashed a stolen SUV he’d been driving at speeds of up to 100 mph during a chase by law enforcement Monday afternoon north of Smiths Mill.
Several agencies were at the scene Monday afternoon to contain a grass fire ignited by the crashed vehicle.
Officers’ pursuit of Donovan Tomas Egilsson in a Chevrolet Tahoe began shortly after 2 p.m. near the Blue Earth-Waseca counties border and ended near Lake Elysian.
Blue Earth County deputies responded at 2:02 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle complaint at a residence near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue. The resident reported seeing a white Tahoe pull into his property and drive behind a shed, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
When a deputy arrived, Egilsson allegedly fled in the Tahoe by driving through harvested fields. The deputy was able to read the license plate on the vehicle that earlier had been reported stolen from a location in Jordan.
The pursuit headed east on Highway 14, then continued on an exit near Janesville and north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road. The Tahoe then left the road and went into fields near West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County. The SUV became mired in a slough, ending the pursuit. The vehicle ignited shortly afterward.
Firefighters from five area departments put out the grass fire by around 5:30 p.m. The Janesville, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Elysian and Waterville fire departments responded to the scene.
There were no injuries reported and no damage to buildings, said Mark Spitzack, Janesville’s fire chief.
Egilsson was the only occupant in the vehicle. He faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
No one was injured during the pursuit. Deputies said there was minimal traffic in the area at the time of the pursuit.
