JANESVILLE — A 26-year-old Rochester man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning a few miles southwest of Janesville.

Ethan Drew McConkey was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tucson west in the right lane of Highway 14 at 7:53 a.m. and was approaching the Blue Earth-Waseca county line and the intersection with 631st Avenue when he slowed the compact SUV for traffic ahead, the State Patrol said.

A westbound 2015 Ford F-350, driven by Jeffrey Scott Dixon, 52, of Owatonna, collided with the Tucson, then the rear end of a westbound 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Sara Ryan Jewison, 23, of New Prague.

McConkey was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca.

Dixon and Jewison were not injured.

