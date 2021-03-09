JANESVILLE — A 26-year-old Rochester man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning a few miles southwest of Janesville.
Ethan Drew McConkey was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tucson west in the right lane of Highway 14 at 7:53 a.m. and was approaching the Blue Earth-Waseca county line and the intersection with 631st Avenue when he slowed the compact SUV for traffic ahead, the State Patrol said.
A westbound 2015 Ford F-350, driven by Jeffrey Scott Dixon, 52, of Owatonna, collided with the Tucson, then the rear end of a westbound 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Sara Ryan Jewison, 23, of New Prague.
McConkey was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Waseca.
Dixon and Jewison were not injured.
