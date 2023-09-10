As City Mouse band members took to the main stage for a 32nd appearance at Rock Bend Folk Festival, aspiring musicians made their festival debuts at an open mic side stage.
Erin Shamp, 15, of Windom, dreams of being a professional musician someday. She’s performed at open mics in Mankato, but Sunday was her first time at St. Peter’s longtime festival.
The platform gave her a chance to introduce more listeners to her folk, pop and soul sounds.
“It’s really fun to come to new places and perform because that means new people can hear my music,” she said.
Someday she hopes to play on the main stage. Her mother, Melanie, said Erin has long dreamed of being a professional musician.
“She’s just in her element when she’s up there,” he said.
The open mic time kicked off the side stage schedule Sunday at the festival, while City Mouse kicked off the main stage sets. Rock Bend began with a full slate of shows on Saturday.
The Shamps and their family went over to see City Mouse’s performance after the open mic.
Before starting the set, City Mouse band member Ron Arsenault described the Rock Bend faithful as what sets the festival apart. They’re truly there to see musicians ply their trade, he said.
“A lot of people come to this festival and just want to sit and listen to music,” he said. “They come here for the music, not for the party scene.”
City Mouse got plenty of people out of their seats by the end of their show, however. Their cover of Little Feat’s “Dixie Chicken” had a few dozen people dancing on the green below the stage.
Arsenault has been on the Rock Bend committee since it started in 1991. He was helping organizing schedules and booking artists back then, but said he’s a bit more of an emeritus member these days.
“When it started I didn’t think this would work,” he recalled before starting the set. “You want all of this great music and you don’t have any money and you don’t want to charge a gate?”
It took dedicated committee members, volunteers, sponsors, listeners, and, of course, musicians, to pull it off and sustain it as the showcase it is, he said.
For more info on Rock Bend 2023, go to www.rockbend.org.
