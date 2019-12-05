Before train’s whistle blew, people could see how the train lit up the night sky with holiday lights.
And when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train settled in Janesville Thursday night, it was greeted by hundreds of people excited to take part in a Christmas tradition.
“We love coming to see it every year,” said Bill Kuchera, who with his brother Matt and mother Mary stood with more than 500 people in the southern part of Janesville to watch the Holiday Train and its roving performance.
The Holiday Train is a Canadian Pacific Railway fundraiser that has raised almost $16 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for food banks in the United States and Canada since 1999. It’s an annual tradition with more than 170 stops across Canada, the Upper Midwest and the northeast part of the U.S.
And it’s a big draw for families looking for a little more holiday fun.
“We loved the big reveal,” said Adam Sinn, who with his wife Nicole and children Amelia, Olivia and Walter took in the Holiday Train for the first time this year. They enjoyed the various displays alongside the train, ranging from Santa Claus lights to images of different cultures celebrating the season.
The Holiday Train stopped Thursday in Janesville and Waseca, its first visit to the area since 2017.
At both events musicians Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott performed from one of the train cars that has been converted to a show stage. Patrick and Prescott are country stars while Charles is a Canadian soul and blues singer. They were joined by a variety of holiday characters including the Grinch from Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The event is free, but many are encouraged to bring healthy food options for the less fortunate. That’s what Luke and Krystal Carlson of St. Clair did, along with their sons Jon and Landon.
“We got to donate some food, listen to good music, (and) have hot chocolate,” Luke said.
The Carlsons say the Holiday Train is a family tradition, one they never miss. And they believe the Holiday Train’s mission is important, especially given the season.
“It gives you a sense of community and something to do in the Christmas spirit,” Krystal said. “It’s kind of what the (season’s) about I guess, and it’s good for a small town.”
