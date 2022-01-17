NORTH MANKATO — A house in North Mankato was damaged by a fire in the roof Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to 1635 Nottingham Drive a little before 10 a.m. due to a fire that broke out in the roof and chimney area of the house, according to a news release from the North Mankato Fire Department.
The roof sustained moderate damage. The home’s interior also had minor water damage.
The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is helping investigate the cause.
