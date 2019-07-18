MANKATO — A dispute over utility payments between roommates Tuesday led to the hospitalization of a woman and domestic assault charges for a man.
Kristopher D.A. Henderson, 37, of Mankato, faces a felony assault charge on top of the domestic assault charge.
The victim reported she texted Henderson on Tuesday to tell him he was again overdue on his utilities. He confronted her when she got home, pulling her phone away and grabbing her by the hair, according to a criminal complaint.
The assault continued in a stairwell, with the woman saying he smashed her head against the stairs and started strangling her to stop her from screaming. A neighbor called police, and the woman's next recollection was answering a knock on the door when authorities arrived.
She was hospitalized with substantial facial injuries, while an officer found Henderson wearing blood-stained shorts. He denied causing his roommate's injuries.
