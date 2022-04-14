MANKATO — An impromptu panel of Rosa Parks Elementary fifth graders met briefly before joining the rest of the 450 students at their first full assembly at the K-5 school in two years.
Trinity Minscer, Julian Hidalgo, Musab Mohamed, Tobiah Asker and Maddie Tindal were quick to talk about what makes them feel thankful.
At the top of their lists: reuniting with friends at school after pandemic restrictions were lifted, their families, and a soon-approaching break from classes until Monday.
“Three days off,” said Tobiah, who then eagerly shared which activities he plans to enjoy during the long weekend.
Julian's happy about spending time outdoors. Mosab says he enjoys food. Trinity described how she's become more appreciative of her parents. Maddie's First Communion is fast approaching, and she'll be glad to have the ceremony over. All were happy they no longer are required to wear masks while participating in school activities such as Thursday's gathering.
School counselor Marcy Koch said there have been other smaller student assemblies this year, but Thursday's was by far the largest in a long time.
Her face was beaming as she helped shepherd the enthusiastic and antsy young attendees down the school halls to the gymnasium.
Koch had been able to thank the school's guest before he began his presentation aimed at elementary students.
Chris Gordon, of New Ulm, usually talks to crowds of high school and college students about how to use an attitude of gratitude to overcome challenges. His TAG presentations advocate positive approaches: thinking about the good things in one's life; acknowledging appreciation; and giving others reasons to be thankful.
During a brief meeting with the panel before his presentation to the assembly, he asked the fifth graders for advice on how to wear superhero garb.
“This way?...or like this?” he asked regarding a long red cape to be worn draped over his shoulders.
Gordon also answered their questions about the large skin grafts on a forearm and the deep scarring left from his bout with necrotizing fasciitis. The life-threatening infection was caused by a fleshing-eating bacteria that entered his body through a scratch.
“I call this my tharm,” he said pointing to the graft on his left forearm. Five feet of skin from his thigh was used as replacement skin.
When Principal Dan Kamphoff opened the assembly, he remarked on how good it was to have everybody together in one space.
Gordon told the children he'd learned to be grateful for all the people who, during his long hospitalization, had stepped up to to help his family. Gordon went on to talk about everyday heroes and how the students might consider the little, ordinary things in their lives deserving of appreciation.
“Door hinges, my shoes, my computer mouse, pizza.... Anybody like pizza?”
Roars from Rosa Parks Pumas erupted throughout the gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.