MANKATO — Rosa Parks will not only be remembered when elementary students attend her namesake school every day in Mankato, they'll be reminded of the civil rights leader's contributions when they take a Mankato bus.
A joint effort by local groups will reserve a seat on each Mankato city bus starting Tuesday through Dec. 8 as away to remind people of Parks' contributions to civil rights.
Parks drew attention to the civil rights movement when on Dec. 1, 1955, she refused to give up her seat in the "colored" section of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, to a white man when the seats in the "whites only" section had become full. She was later charged with a violation of Alabama's segregation laws, but her quiet defiance eventually led a federal court to rule law was unconstitutional.
She has been called the "first lady of civil rights" and the "mother of the freedom movement" by the U.S. Congress.
A seat on each Mankato city bus will be reserved to bring attention to Parks and will carry a sign reminding riders how "Parks' quiet strength made a seat available to everyone," according to a news release.
"Parks made history when she refused to give up her seat while riding a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955," said Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, executive director of the Mankato YWCA, in a written statement.
"Her decision helped lead to the ending of racial segregation on public facilities."
Riders can access more information via the Blue Earth County library by scanning the QR code on the sign on the bus.
The effort was a partnership of the city of Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, the Mankato YWCA and Blue Earth County.
