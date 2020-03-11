Three area communities would receive funding to develop flood-control plans under four bills heard by a Minnesota Senate committee Wednesday.
"Flooding is a significant, major concern for many small towns in our area," Sen. Julie Rosen, the chief sponsor of the legislation, said in a news release.
"... These grants will give them the tools to prevent flood damage before it happens," said the Republican from Vernon Center.
Waterville City Administrator Teresa Hill testified before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee on behalf of two of the bills.
One would provide a $13,000 grant to Waterville to purchase and install a flood-warning gauge on the Cannon River, which includes the Tetonka and Sakatah chain of lakes. The other provides the city with a $500,000 grant to finance a comprehensive flood study of the Cannon River dam system.
Recordbreaking rainfall in recent years is also exacerbating flooding in Madelia, where flooding has struck in six of the past 10 years. The Watonwan County community has seen damage to electrical systems, the city's wastewater plant, municipal buildings and ballfields.
Madelia City Administrator Christine Fischer and Madelia Community Foundation President Tom Osborn spoke in favor of a bill providing a $105,000 grant to study and design improvements to the floodplain along the Watonwan River.
Another Rosen bill would provide a yet-to-be-determined amount of funding to Blue Earth County to study options for flood control and stormwater management in South Bend Township, which include the community of LeHillier just west of Mankato.
South Bend's wetlands are seeing increasingly high water levels that have put residents' driveways underwater, impacted septic systems and prevented development of some lands.
The bills will be considered for inclusion in a larger piece of environmental legislation to be compiled later in the legislative session.
