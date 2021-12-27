Sen. Julie Rosen will co-chair a governor's council on reducing recidivism and preventing crime.
Rosen, R-Fairmont, is the Senate Finance Committee Chair and was named by Gov. Tim Walz to the newly created Governor's Council on Justice Reinvestment earlier this month. The group's goal is to improve outcomes for people on probation, thereby improving community safety.
"Serving as co-chair of the Council on Justice Reinvestment is an opportunity to dig into the best way to keep Minnesota safe, because what is happening in some counties and many cities across the state right now is clearly not working,” Rosen said in a statement.
Rosen stated she hopes to examine how state funding is spent on public safety supervision.
The group's goals include digging into data surrounding criminal recidivism, fostering more partnerships to improve outcomes and examining state spending to see where dollars can be maximized to improve public safety.
The group includes Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as law enforcement, public safety experts and legal system advocates.
Rosen will co-chair the council with Kevin Reese, co-founder and co-executive director of Until We Are All Free, a nonprofit focused on helping people on probation reintegrate into their communities.
The council is part of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, a federally funded program with more than 30 states participating.
State officials say Minnesota spends more than $600 million annually on managing correctional facilities. About a fifth of that goes toward probation supervision. At the same time, Minnesota has the fifth highest number of people on probation, with two out of every 100 adults under supervision as of 2018.
More than 60% of prison admissions in Minnesota comes from probation revocations. In addition, the rate of Black adults on felony probation is nearly five times higher than the rate for white adults convicted of the same crimes as of 2019. Native American adults face nearly nine times the rate of white adults under felony probation, while Latino adults are put on probation about 1.7 times the rate of white adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.