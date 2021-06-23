MANKATO — A local club member has been chosen to serve as Rotary International District 5960's governor.
Kenny Klooster will be installed into the position Friday. Rotarians from throughout the state will attend his installation reception 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Blue Boat, Suite 1710, 12 Civic Center Plaza.
When Klooster accepts the leadership role for Rotarians in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, he will become the third member to serve as district governor throughout the history of Greater Mankato Rotary Club.
Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.
Klooster has been a member of Greater Mankato Rotary since 2003. He is a past president of the Greater Mankato Rotary Club, a past assistant district governor and a past foundation and membership team leader for the local club.
His wife, Jill, and he have served as hosts to Rotary Youth Exchange students.
