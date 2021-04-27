MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Rotary Club honored two individuals and a nonprofit Wednesday for its annual Service Above Self Award.
Longtime Mankato volunteer and nonprofit worker Mike Lagerquist, Scouting volunteer Tom Hallett and the Connections Shelter homeless ministry were recognized at a luncheon.
The award recognizes individuals who "demonstrate Rotary’s spirit of service and groups/business organizations that demonstrate exemplary service in any form and at any level, with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in serving the community."
Nominees are non-Rotarians.
Lagerquist was nominated by Pam DeMarce, who said he steps in as a volunteer to many organizations whenever there is a need, including bowling events and the Kiwanis Club. He served as a ranger organizing volunteers for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, and he also volunteers at VINE Faith in Action.
Hallett, a Vietnam War veteran, has long been involved in local veterans groups as an Honor Guard member and local Scouting efforts. He helped over 700 youth in the area achieve the Eagle Scout honor presiding over the Eagle Scout Board of Review.
The Connections Shelter was started by a coalition of local churches that offered their buildings at night during the winter as a place to stay for the area's homeless.
The shelter continues to serve the homeless population at its First Presbyterian Church location in Mankato, after rotating between other churches during previous seasons. A collaboration between Connections and the Mankato Salvation Army this past year allowed the homeless a day shelter at the Salvation Army and a night shelter at First Presbyterian.
Proceeds from the award event were donated to the Connections Shelter, which received $1,500 from Rotary and $500 from Mankato Sunrise Lions.
