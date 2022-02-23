MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Rotary Club honored a Mankato doctor, a Mankato businesswoman and the Betsy-Tacy Society with its Service Above Self award at a reception Wednesday.
Dr. Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician, Lori Benike, a Scheels team leader, and the nonprofit honoring the work of Maud Hart Lovelace who penned the Betsy-Tacy book series were honored.
The award recognizes individuals who “demonstrate Rotary’s spirit of service and groups/business organizations that demonstrate exemplary service in any form and at any level, with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in serving the community.”
Smentek is on the Board of Directors at the Mankato Clinic and the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians. She was instrumental in helping establish the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota and the United Way's Success by Six program. She is on the board of directors for the Open Door Clinic, is an adaptive ski instructor and was previously honored as a Woman of Distinction by the Mankato YWCA.
Benike has been on the board of directors of the Mankato YMCA, Mankato Kiwanis Club and Visit Mankato and volunteers with Feeding Our Community Partners.
The Betsy-Tacy Society was recognized as the nonprofit recipient of the award. Longtime volunteer for the group Lona Falenczykowski and her daughter Emily accepted the award for the group.
Founded in 1990, the society's goal has been to bring the work of Maud Hart Lovelace to widespread attention, establish programs exploring her work and promoting the Betsy-Tacy house in Mankato as a tourist attraction.
