MANKATO — Longtime supporters of the Boy Scouts and a camp organized for kids with Type 1 diabetes have won the Service Above Self award from the Greater Mankato Rotary Club.
Duane Rader and Michael Karp were recognized with the award for their contributions to the local Boy Scouts. Camp Sweet Life, a camp for children with Type 1 diabetes, also was recognized.
The award given to non-Rotarians recognizes individuals who demonstrate Rotary's spirit of service. One group or business is also recognized that demonstrates exemplary service in any form and at any level.
Accepting the award for Camp Sweet Life were Joceline Reynolds, president, and Rene Maes Jr., executive director.
