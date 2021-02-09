NORTH MANKATO — After receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Eileen Wascher and Oscar Bruner said they hope it’ll lead to more quality time with family.
The two live down the hall from each other in North Mankato’s Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows assisted living facility. They were among 71 residents and 22 staff members receiving doses Tuesday.
Both had been thinking about the vaccine, and what opportunities could open up after it, for quite a while.
Wascher, 85, wants her regular Sunday meals with her family back after going without for nearly a year now. Even on a day as frigid as Tuesday, she brought up how much she’d love to get an ice cream cone like she used to do with her son before the pandemic.
She had a quick response when asked if she thought the vaccine would get things back to normal quicker.
“God, I hope so,” she said.
Her second dose came right on time, she added. Her first dose was 28 days ago, the required wait time between shots for the Moderna vaccine.
“I was anticipating it but not worried,” she said. “The first one went so swiftly and they are garbed up with face shields. They take good precautions.”
Bruner, 87, wants more time with his family as well. His daughter encouraged him to get the vaccine, and he in turn encouraged others to do the same.
“I’d love to see them,” he said of family. “I just take it a day at a time.”
Among all settings, assisted living and long-term care facilities have been hit the hardest by COVID in Minnesota. A total of 3,977 of the 6,308 deaths, or 63% of those linked to the illness during the pandemic, have been long-term care or assisted living residents.
The Monarch Meadows facility has had 10 positive cases among residents and 13 among staff during the 11 or so months of the pandemic. An encouraging last round of testing on Thursday, however, turned up no new cases.
As executive director at Monarch Meadows, Andrea Rupe said each round of testing has her on her toes waiting for the results.
“You want all of those to be negative,” she said. “I even look twice just to make sure.”
Rupe stepped into the job in March 2020. For her, there are no “normal” times to compare the last year to at the facility.
“This has been my normal since this started,” she said. “I would like to see them with their families, hugging them and going about their lives as they should be.”
The arrival of second vaccine doses Tuesday brought more good news to the facility, which mostly houses people 75 and older.
“They’re so excited it’s happening,” Rupe said. “You can see the hope in their expressions, like it’s about time.”
Most residents at the facility completed their vaccine series Tuesday. A small number are newer residents who received their first doses with second shots planned for 28 days later.
Thrifty White pharmacists administered about 200 doses at Monarch Meadows and three other facilities Tuesday. They were set to administer about 700 total this week, followed by additional doses at facilities next week.
Between this week and next week, most of Thrifty White’s patients in assisted living or long-term care will have their second doses, said Sarah Schmidt, pharmacy manager for Thrifty White in Mankato. Thrifty White was one of three pharmacies picked to administer vaccines to long-term care and assisted living residents in Minnesota.
The emotions surrounding the second doses are different than the first time around, according to Schmidt. She described it as more of a “relieved excitement” for round two at area facilities.
“A lot of these people are feeling really isolated, and hopefully this will open things up,” she said.
Minnesota, and the south-central region, is gradually making progress vaccinating its highest priority groups. For Monarch Meadows, getting most residents through their vaccine series marked an important milestone as the pandemic nears 11 months since Nicollet County’s first confirmed case.
With a schedule full of vaccines at area senior living communities, Schmidt expects this week and next to be the pharmacy’s busiest yet during the pandemic. Playing a part in the process, she said, feels gratifying.
“There’s a lot of work happening on the back end to coordinate these efforts,” she said. “But to actually be on site and talk to the patients and hear their stories, how they’re feeling, it’s rewarding.”
