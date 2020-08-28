MANKATO — Crews have completed the roundabout project at the intersection of Pohl and Stadium roads.

Those roads, along with Balcerzak Drive and Mourning Dove Path will reopen to traffic 8 a.m. Saturday.

The new roundabout helps realign the intersection to better help meet the needs of motor vehicle traffic and pedestrians and is expected to provide safety and intersection capacity improvements, a city press release said.

