MANKATO — Crews have completed the roundabout project at the intersection of Pohl and Stadium roads.
Those roads, along with Balcerzak Drive and Mourning Dove Path will reopen to traffic 8 a.m. Saturday.
The new roundabout helps realign the intersection to better help meet the needs of motor vehicle traffic and pedestrians and is expected to provide safety and intersection capacity improvements, a city press release said.
