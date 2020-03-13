ST. PETER — Four options, including roundabouts, are being considered to improve intersections on Highway 169 on the south side of St. Peter.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation intended to present the options at an open house Wednesday but canceled it as part of new statewide measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
People can still check out the designs online, and MnDOT is expected to announce in coming days or weeks new methods to allow people to ask questions and provide opinions.
The project, now scheduled for construction in 2023, aims for safer and better-functioning intersections at Highway 169 and the southern legs of Highways 99 and 22. The project will also bring new pavement to that segment of Highway 169. The affected intersections involve the segment of Highway 99 that leads to Nicollet (not the one going to Le Center) and the section of Highway 22 that connects to Mankato (not the one heading to Gaylord).
The roundabout option, called Concept B, would be more costly than the other alternatives, but it would eliminate the existing stoplights at Highways 22 and 169 and the potential for dangerous T-bone type crashes by putting traffic circles at each of the junctions. Property damage crashes, however, would increase.
The roundabouts would mean fewer delays most of the day, but not during peak traffic times for northbound Highway 169 vehicles or right-turning Highway 22 traffic, according to MnDOT.
Concept A would retain the signal lights while creating dual left-turn lanes on southbound Highway 169 at Highway 22 and dual right-turn lanes on northbound Highway 22 at Highway 169. Currently, there is just one lane for each of those maneuvers at the intersection. Under Concept A, the intersection with Highway 99 would not change.
Concept C would create "signalized RCUTs," which would eliminate direct left turns from southbound Highway 169 to Highway 22. Instead, left-turning traffic would be directed to drive past the intersection and make a U-turn a few hundred feet later on a specialized lane often called a J-turn. Drivers would then backtrack to the north, where they could turn right onto southbound Highway 22.
It would be the same story for Highway 99 drivers looking to turn left to northbound Highway 169. The direct left turn would no longer be available. Drivers would have to turn south on Highway 169 and make a J-turn to head north.
Concept C, like Concept A, would add a second right-turn lane on Highway 22 as it approaches Highway 169.
Concept D is a combo design. It would create the intersection from Concept A at Highway 22 and the intersection from Concept C at Highway 99.
People can view the design options at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/designconcepts.html. A preferred layout is expected to be selected later this spring or summer.
