MANKATO — Visit Mankato unveiled the routes for 2022's Mankato Marathon races Tuesday.
Planners factored in runner feedback for the Oct. 14-15 course layouts, which they revealed on Facebook Live and the Mankato Marathon website.
Highlights include retaining the close proximity between the starting and finish lines near downtown and removing a tricky hill climb on Blue Earth County Road 90.
“We really worked hard at listening to our runners over the years as far as their comments and suggestion about what they liked and didn’t like,” said Joy Leafblad, Visit Mankato's sports commission director. “One thing people really appreciated is having the start and finish line within the same location, being able to park downtown, and having both the start and finish line within the same area."
The marathon commonly started at Minnesota State University in past years but had close proximity to the finish downtown in 2021. This fall's marathon, which opened for registration in January, will begin on Poplar Street at Mayflower before finishing on Front Street near the Mankato Department of Public Safety station.
The MSU area remains a feature along the route, as are beloved local trails in the Minnesota River Valley and Sibley Park. Stoltzman Road's hill up to the MSU campus will be one of the more daunting portions, with planners sparing runners from a more difficult incline up County Road 90 this time around — runners will go downhill on the latter route rather than uphill.
Running up Stoltzman will also look a little different than usual. During Tuesday's live stream with Visit Mankato President Anna Thill and Mark Bongers, president of race planners Final Stretch, Bongers said half-marathon and marathon runners will get a new experience navigating the hill.
"We're going to make it as exciting as possible, and kind of make it an experience," he said. "We have some things coming up, and please watch on social media and our website because we'll have things coming online."
Thill pointed out this year's courses will be the first time runners outside of the 5K race will be using MSU's trail system. The 5K course in 2019 utilized the trails.
This year's events will be the 13th Mankato Marathon. Surveys go out after each one, Leafblad said, and runners regularly bring up how they like the scenic views of fall colors and the cheer and support teams along the routes.
“The biggest comment we get is just the beautiful colors because it is an October race and the last couple years the colors have been phenomenal,” she said. "That trestle bridge running across the river and looking at the scenery has been a huge positive."
For more information, including details on each course route, visit www.mankatomarathon.com.
