MANKATO — A local doctor reports there’s been an uptick in RSV cases in the Mankato area, though a second physician’s assistant says there hasn’t been an increase in cases at her clinic.
“We are seeing more of them and we’re seeing them earlier in the season,” said Jennifer Johnson, a doctor of osteopathic medicine in the family medicine department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. “The fact we’re seeing it already tells us it’s getting started early.”
“We haven’t seen an uptick,” said Sagan Dobie, a physician’s assistant in family medicine at the Mankato Clinic. “We’ve seen cases but haven’t seen an increase and that includes both at our clinic and in the urgent care department.”
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in the common respiratory illness that can cause breathing problems, according to The Associated Press.
RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus and is a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. Nearly all U.S. children normally catch an RSV infection by the age of 2, AP reported.
People infected are usually contagious for three to eight days. Babies and people with weakened immune systems can spread RSV for up to four weeks. There are no vaccines for it.
RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. Now it’s back again. With restrictions easing in summer 2021, many doctors are seeing an alarming increase in what is normally a fall/winter virus.
Medical experts say infants and elderly are those at risk, along with those who are immunocompromised. Everyone can get RSV, of course, but it causes the most threat to infants, older adults and other vulnerable people, who can get serious infections.
Among U.S. kids younger than age 5, RSV typically leads to 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths in a year, the AP said. For babies, breathing struggles can impact breathing.
“In children and adults we’re not noticing an increase,” Dobie said, “but we have a provider who works in nursing homes and there’s a lot of it in nursing homes and in the elderly population.”
When severe, the infected could wind up in the hospital on oxygen or a ventilator.
“Since we don’t have a vaccine, our best prevention is washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick, staying away from sick people, and masking is a good option to reduce your chance of catching RSV,” Johnson said. “If you’re high risk, avoiding exposure is your best bet.”
If a patient has trouble breathing or is getting fatigued from breathing, they should seek treatment.
“If you have symptoms and then feel like you’re getting better, and then get worse again, that would be something we’d want to see you for as well,” Johnson said.
Most cases of RSV can be treated just as you would a common cold, medical experts say, with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol and ibuprofen. Drinking ample fluids to prevent dehydration is also important because that can make symptoms much worse, she said.
“If there’s ever a concern with breathing, or wheezing or shortness of breath, the recommendation is always to be seen in the clinic or urgent care,” Johnson said.
